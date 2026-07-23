Suvendu Adhikari seeks death penalty for gateman in Bengal train accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday directed the police to seek capital punishment for the gateman for his “extreme negligence and human error” that claimed the lives of five individuals, including four school children, in last week’s Murshidabad train accident.

“I have directed the police clearly to complete their investigation while the accused gateman is still in custody. They must submit the chargesheet while he is still in custody. The local MLA and senior officers have been instructed to monitor the investigation directly,” CM Adhikari told reporters after visiting the families of the victims in Gobindpur village and those undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The accident occurred around 7 am on July 17 when a passenger train struck a car carrying eight students, while it was crossing the railway tracks in Gobindpur village in Murshidabad’s Karnasubarna area.

“Tiny, innocent children fell victim to this accident. I don’t know how to express my sympathy. Financial compensation cannot make up for such a loss, but it is the government’s responsibility because we are compassionate,” he said after handing over financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families.

Earlier, while interacting with the families of victims at the hospital, Adhikari assured a migrant labourer in Chennai, who lost one of his daughters in the crash, of alternative work so he would no longer have to leave his home state.

Adhikari also said the government would take full responsibility for the education expenses of a girl currently recovering in the hospital.

“I met the child in the hospital and told her that I will take responsibility for her studies. We also extended financial help. The incident took place due to a man’s irresponsibility. He will not be spared,” said Adhikari.

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One of the grieving families sought employment from the CM, who assured them support.

The Chief Minister appealed to the local community to stand united in supporting the grieving relatives.

Promising zero leniency, Adhikari said he had given clear directives to the Murshidabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to complete the investigation while the accused is in custody.