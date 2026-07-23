Suvendu Adhikari seeks death penalty for gateman in Bengal train accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday directed the police to seek capital punishment for the gateman for his “extreme negligence and human error” that claimed the lives of five individuals, including four school children, in last week’s Murshidabad train accident.
“I have directed the police clearly to complete their investigation while the accused gateman is still in custody. They must submit the chargesheet while he is still in custody. The local MLA and senior officers have been instructed to monitor the investigation directly,” CM Adhikari told reporters after visiting the families of the victims in Gobindpur village and those undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
“Tiny, innocent children fell victim to this accident. I don’t know how to express my sympathy. Financial compensation cannot make up for such a loss, but it is the government’s responsibility because we are compassionate,” he said after handing over financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families.
Earlier, while interacting with the families of victims at the hospital, Adhikari assured a migrant labourer in Chennai, who lost one of his daughters in the crash, of alternative work so he would no longer have to leave his home state.
Adhikari also said the government would take full responsibility for the education expenses of a girl currently recovering in the hospital.
“I met the child in the hospital and told her that I will take responsibility for her studies. We also extended financial help. The incident took place due to a man’s irresponsibility. He will not be spared,” said Adhikari.
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One of the grieving families sought employment from the CM, who assured them support.
The Chief Minister appealed to the local community to stand united in supporting the grieving relatives.
Promising zero leniency, Adhikari said he had given clear directives to the Murshidabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to complete the investigation while the accused is in custody.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More