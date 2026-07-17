What led to Bengal train accident: Initial probe rules out signal glitch, blames ‘human error’

A preliminary investigation by the Eastern Railway into the Murshidabad train accident on Friday has ruled out any glitch in the signaling system in Friday morning’s horrific train accident in Murshidabad, pinning the blame entirely on “human error” and severe negligence by the gateman on duty.

Hours after the tragedy at the railway crossing between Karnasubarna and Gobindapur stations under the Howrah division, the Railways administration set up a high-level 10-member team to conduct a thorough probe. Both the on-duty gateman, identified as Anup Karmakar, and the section supervisor have been placed under immediate suspension. The West Bengal Police arrested the gateman at the Berhampore police station following intensive interrogation.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in Murshidabad district. The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station.#Murshidabad… pic.twitter.com/8L2BbdWCwZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2026

“It is not an accident, it is a human error; police have arrested the gateman… It is a very painful incident. I have asked the police to check if he was intoxicated, and if required, blood samples should be collected,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters.

Investigators are currently probing whether the gateman was under the influence of alcohol. “His blood samples have been taken for medical analysis,” a senior official stated, describing the incident not as a mechanical failure but a “catastrophic human lapse”.

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour when the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train, coming at a high speed, rammed a school van and a cyclist after the railway crossing gates were mistakenly opened.

VIDEO | West Bengal: On death of two school students in a train-van collision in Murshidabad district, an eyewitness says, “A terrible accident occurred this morning. In this mishap young school-going children lost their lives. This happened at a railway crossing, where two… pic.twitter.com/kqZRPuTeaO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2026

The high-level committee is expected to submit its detailed findings within the next few days to ascertain how the gate was left open while a passenger train was permitted into the section.

Superintendent of Railway Police, Howrah, Indrajit Basu said, “We received a complaint from the Station Master, on the basis of which the gateman has been arrested. The probe is on.”

Abhishek Yadav, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) of Murshidabad Police District had earlier said, “Statements from eyewitnesses of the incident have been recorded. We have also spoken with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation is underway in coordination with the Railways.”