What led to Bengal train accident: Initial probe rules out signal glitch, blames ‘human error’

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 07:57 PM IST
The accident occurred during the morning rush hour when the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train, coming at a high speed, rammed a school van and a cyclist after the railway crossing gates were mistakenly opened. (Photo: Screenshot from PTI video)
A preliminary investigation by the Eastern Railway into the Murshidabad train accidenton Friday has ruled out any glitch in the signaling system in Friday morning’s horrific train accident in Murshidabad, pinning the blame entirely on “human error” and severe negligence by the gateman on duty.
Hours after the tragedy at the railway crossing between Karnasubarna and Gobindapur stations under the Howrah division, the Railways administration set up a high-level 10-member team to conduct a thorough probe. Both the on-duty gateman, identified as Anup Karmakar, and the section supervisor have been placed under immediate suspension. The West Bengal Police arrested the gateman at the Berhampore police station following intensive interrogation.
VIDEO | West Bengal: Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in Murshidabad district. The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station.#Murshidabad… pic.twitter.com/8L2BbdWCwZ
“It is not an accident, it is a human error; police have arrested the gateman… It is a very painful incident. I have asked the police to check if he was intoxicated, and if required, blood samples should be collected,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters.
Investigators are currently probing whether the gateman was under the influence of alcohol. “His blood samples have been taken for medical analysis,” a senior official stated, describing the incident not as a mechanical failure but a “catastrophic human lapse”.
The accident occurred during the morning rush hour when the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train, coming at a high speed, rammed a school van and a cyclist after the railway crossing gates were mistakenly opened.
VIDEO | West Bengal: On death of two school students in a train-van collision in Murshidabad district, an eyewitness says, “A terrible accident occurred this morning. In this mishap young school-going children lost their lives. This happened at a railway crossing, where two… pic.twitter.com/kqZRPuTeaO
The high-level committee is expected to submit its detailed findings within the next few days to ascertain how the gate was left open while a passenger train was permitted into the section.
Superintendent of Railway Police, Howrah, Indrajit Basu said, “We received a complaint from the Station Master, on the basis of which the gateman has been arrested. The probe is on.”
Abhishek Yadav, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) of Murshidabad Police District had earlier said, “Statements from eyewitnesses of the incident have been recorded. We have also spoken with the driver of the vehicle. The investigation is underway in coordination with the Railways.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More