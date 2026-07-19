Gateman arrested over Murshidabad train accident wasn’t drunk, shows test

A breath analyser test has revealed that the gateman arrested over Friday’s railway accident—which claimed the lives of three schoolchildren and a cyclist in West Bengal’s Murshidabad—was not intoxicated, sources said Sunday.
While local authorities initially claimed the gateman, Anup Karmakar, was under the influence of alcohol, investigators have shifted focus towards potential other causes. They are focusing on why the gate of the manned level crossing was left open when a train was actively approaching.
“A senior railway official confirmed that the initial blood sample test returned negative for alcohol,” a source told The Indian Express.
Despite alerts about the approaching train, a school vehicle attempted to cross the tracks through the gate during the morning rush hour. The train rammed into the school vehicle. Besides the four victims who died, several others sustained serious injuries in the accident. The vehicle’s driver, who was previously in critical condition, and the others injured in the crash are out of danger now, according to officials.
The police are waiting for medical clearance to record the driver’s statement, which they believe will be vital in reconstructing the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision that took place between the Karnasubarna and Gobindapur stations under the Eastern Railway’s Howrah division.
Reliance on manual operations a cause for concern
The incident has cast a spotlight on the railway infrastructure’s reliance on manual operations. The railway has 900 lockgates, of which around 60 are manually operated interlock gates. These gates require physical handling by staff—a factor that significantly increases the margin for human error or communication lag between stations and crossings.
The railway has begun an awareness programme to ensure no such incident recurs.
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Initially, local authorities and eyewitnesses suspected the railway gateman was heavily intoxicated, leading to his immediate suspension and arrest on charges of dereliction of duty.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered an investigation into the accident.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More