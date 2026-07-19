Gateman arrested over Murshidabad train accident wasn’t drunk, shows test

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour on Friday (Screenshot from PTI video)

A breath analyser test has revealed that the gateman arrested over Friday’s railway accident—which claimed the lives of three schoolchildren and a cyclist in West Bengal’s Murshidabad—was not intoxicated, sources said Sunday.

While local authorities initially claimed the gateman, Anup Karmakar, was under the influence of alcohol, investigators have shifted focus towards potential other causes. They are focusing on why the gate of the manned level crossing was left open when a train was actively approaching.

“A senior railway official confirmed that the initial blood sample test returned negative for alcohol,” a source told The Indian Express.

Despite alerts about the approaching train, a school vehicle attempted to cross the tracks through the gate during the morning rush hour. The train rammed into the school vehicle. Besides the four victims who died, several others sustained serious injuries in the accident. The vehicle’s driver, who was previously in critical condition, and the others injured in the crash are out of danger now, according to officials.