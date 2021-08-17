Bengal: Murshidabad TMC leader injured in bomb attack

A TMC leader in Murshidabad district was injured, and his driver was killed in a bomb attack on Sunday night. The police on Monday said they had arrested two of the 12 people named in an FIR filed in connection with what the TMC labelled a “political attack” by the Opposition.

The attack took place in Raninagar’s Godhonpara area when Shah Alam Sarkar, the Godhonpara block president, was returning home. Sources said the attackers hurled bombs at his car.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Abdur Sattar, was grievously injured and died while being taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. While Sarkar’s injuries were not too serious, his aide Sohail Rana and bodyguard Sattar Sheikh are said to be in a serious condition at Murshidabad Medical College.

“One person died in the incident, and 3 people were injured. A probe is on,” said a local official.

After visiting the injured, Raninagar MLA Soumik Hossain alleged, “Congress, CPM and BJP miscreants dropped bombs on the car of our block president in the Godhanpara area of Raninagar police station on Sunday. This is a conspiracy to weaken the Trinamool Congress.”

Sources said Sarkar was the MLA’s election agent in the recent polls that the ruling party won by 81,000 votes. Denying Hossain’s allegations, a BJP leader said, “No one from our party is involved in the attack. It seems to be a fallout of some personal enmity. Let the police find out.”