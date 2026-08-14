Man attacks four kids with sickle, killing 3 in West Bengal’s Murshidabad; arrested

Police have recovered prescriptions and medications from his room, with his father claiming that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Berhampore for a long time. (Express file photo)

A 20-year-old man allegedly attacked four girls with a sickle, killing three of them and injuring the other in Murshidabad district on Friday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested after he surrendered later.

According to police, the incident took place in Raghunathpur village, under the jurisdiction of Suti Police Station.

The accused, identified as Golam Sarwar alias Badsha (20), reportedly took his minor niece into a room on Thursday afternoon. When three of her playmates peeped through the door, he allegedly launched a sudden, brutal attack on all four children with a sharp sickle, police said.

Alarmed by the children’s frantic screams, family members and neighbours rushed to the scene and rushed the victims, aged between 4 and 12 years, to Mahesail Hospital, where one girl was declared dead, police said.