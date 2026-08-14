Man attacks four kids with sickle, killing 3 in West Bengal’s Murshidabad; arrested

A 20-year-old man allegedly attacked four girls with a sickle, killing three of them and injuring the other in Murshidabad districton Friday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested after he surrendered later.
According to police, the incident took place in Raghunathpur village, under the jurisdiction of Suti Police Station.
The accused, identified as Golam Sarwar alias Badsha (20), reportedly took his minor niece into a room on Thursday afternoon. When three of her playmates peeped through the door, he allegedly launched a sudden, brutal attack on all four children with a sharp sickle, police said.
Alarmed by the children’s frantic screams, family members and neighbours rushed to the scene and rushed the victims, aged between 4 and 12 years, to Mahesail Hospital, where one girl was declared dead, police said.
The remaining three were subsequently transferred to Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, where two more succumbed to injuries. According to local sources, two of the deceased were sisters, while the third was their cousin. The fourth child, who is 6 years old, sustained severe head, hand, and back injuries. She was transferred from Jangipur to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore, where she remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
The accused fled the village after the incident but later surrendered at the local police station, officers said.
Police have recovered prescriptions and medications from his room, with his father claiming that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Berhampore for a long time.
Story continues below this ad
Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the attack, police said, adding the probe so far has not substantiated allegations of attempted sexual assault.
Murshidabad District Superintendent of Police, Sachin Makkar said that the accused was produced before the court on Friday.
“The accused launched the attack and then surrendered. A police investigation is underway to ascertain the motive. Subject to the court’s permission, assistance from mental health experts may also be sought,” Makkar said.
Police said they have recovered records indicating he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues. They are probing other angles, including potential personal or family feuds, or if the attack was an impulsive attempt to cover up another crime.
Story continues below this ad
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More