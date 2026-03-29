30 arrested after Murshidabad clashes, heavy police deployment continues

Heavy police and central forces patrol Raghunathganj following communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession, as the Election Commission seeks a detailed report and authorities arrest 30 people in connection with the violence. (File Photo)

A day after communal clashes in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Friday during Ram Navami processions, officials of Jangipur police district said. A total of 6 cases have been filed by the police, including four filed suo motu

Officials reported no casualties.

Sources in the Election Commission said the report had already been sent to the National Election Commission from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

While heavy police and central forces deployed in the area, police in Raghunathganj have also been asked to remain alert and active to keep the situation under control.