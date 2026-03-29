30 arrested after Murshidabad clashes, heavy police deployment continues

Sources in the Election Commission said the report had already been sent to the National Election Commission from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataMar 29, 2026 07:14 AM IST
Kasba hotel murder: Couple ‘trapped’ CA through dating app, 'withdrew money from ATM' after allegedly killing himHeavy police and central forces patrol Raghunathganj following communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession, as the Election Commission seeks a detailed report and authorities arrest 30 people in connection with the violence. (File Photo)
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A day after communal clashes in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Friday during Ram Navami processions, officials of Jangipur police district said. A total of 6 cases have been filed by the police, including four filed suo motu

Officials reported no casualties.

Sources in the Election Commission said the report had already been sent to the National Election Commission from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

While heavy police and central forces deployed in the area, police in Raghunathganj have also been asked to remain alert and active to keep the situation under control.

Police in Raghunathganj have been instructed to be more alert and active to keep the situation under control by the Chief Electoral Officer. This step is considered to be an indication of the tough stance the administration is taking to maintain law and order in the election climate.

Tensions flared on Friday evening in the Raghunathganj police station area when a Ram Navami procession turned violent. Locals said the procession, which gathered at Mackenzie Park in Jangipur municipality before circling the town, ran into trouble after objections over loud music and DJ boxes. They alleged that stones were thrown at the procession. The situation escalated near Sisatla, where an argument reportedly broke out between procession participants and local residents. Further allegations of stone-and brick-pelting were made near the Fultala bus stand, where a group of 150-200 people allegedly attacked the procession. In the aftermath, angry mobs vandalised and set fire to several fruit shops near the Fultala crossing.

A senior police officer said the situation became volatile after an altercation during the procession escalated into violence, with both sides throwing stones and damaging property.

“Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. Central forces have been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas. The situation is now under control,” the officer said.

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“Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence.”

Local shop owners described panic when the procession was attacked.

“We were sitting in the shop like other days. Ram Navami procession was going. Suddenly a group of young people started running with lathi and sword. They started ransacking the shops. We closed our shops as quickly as possible. We don’t know who they were,” a shop owner, Murshed Ali said.

Bablu Ghosh, another shop owner, said, “We don’t know anybody. They may be outsiders. But, what happened is very unfortunate.”

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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