Murshidabad man died of diabetic coma, tested negative for Covid-19: Health Dept

The report, which came on Monday, said he tested negative in 2019-nCoV and died due to diabetic coma. (Representational Image) The report, which came on Monday, said he tested negative in 2019-nCoV and died due to diabetic coma. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old man from Murshidabad district, who died on Sunday evening, a day after returning from Saudi Arabia, tested negative for Covid-19, said health officials. According to the medical report, Jinarul Haque (32), died of diabetic coma.

Haque had fallen ill while returning home by bus on Saturday after flying to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport from Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a cleaner. Later that night, his family members took him to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore where the doctors kept him at an isolation ward, suspecting it to be a case of coronavirus. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata. However, before the reports came, the person had died.

The report, which came on Monday, said he tested negative in 2019-nCoV and died due to diabetic coma. West Bengal Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said, “The patient was not tested 2019-nCoV positive. He died due to diabetic coma.”

The family of the deceased had earlier said that the youth was suffering from respiratory problems and had high blood sugar level.

