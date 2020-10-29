Murshidabad drowning: CM announces Rs 2 lakh relief for victims’ families

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the family members of five persons who drowned after a boat capsized at Beldnaga in Murshidabad district to days ago.

The West Bengal Home Department tweeted, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sanctioned Rs 2 Lakh compensation each to the families of the 5 persons who died in an unfortunate incident of boat capsize during immersion of Ma Durga pratima at Beldanga 1 block in Murshidabad.”

“Compensation amounts are being disbursed at once,” it added.

The incident took place on Monday. All the victims were residents of Beldanga. According to sources, the moment people joined hands to immerse Durga idol into a river, the entire weight of the boat shifted to one side and it capsized. The boat was almost in the middle of the river.

Many fell off the boat and a few jumped out of fear. However, five who were unable to swim drowned, police sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd