Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Murshidabad chief health officer assaulted, 9 held: police

Sheikh's kin alleged that the nursing home handed over to them a bill of Rs 3 lakh. Following this, police said, the patient’s kin lodged a police complaint and submitted another complaint to the CMOH.

Murshidabad, Murshidabad district, Murshidabad health officer assaulted, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express News

The chief health officer (CMOH) of Murshidabad district was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s kin in his Beharampur office on Thursday afternoon.

Police said nine persons were arrested in this connection.

According to the patient’s kin, Golbahar Sheikh, a resident of Butardanga area, was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital with a stomach ache and was operated upon for appendicitis. A few days later, he again complained of stomach ache and was admitted to a nursing home in Baharampur, where he underwent surgery again, they said.

Sheikh’s kin alleged that the nursing home handed over to them a bill of Rs 3 lakh. Following this, police said, the patient’s kin lodged a police complaint and submitted another complaint to the CMOH. On Thursday, they gathered outside the CMOH’s office. When CMOH Sandeep Sanyal came down to see the patient, his kin assaulted him, said police.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 02:37:37 am
