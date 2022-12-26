Murshidabad: 17 panchayat members resign fearing ‘public anger over PMAY irregularities’

Seventeen members of Malihati panchayat in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, including the pradhan and his deputy, have submitted their resignations citing “safety concerns” in the wake of alleged irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The resignations were sent to the Bharatpur-2 block development officer (BDO) in Kandi sub-division of the district, saying they may “face public anger in future”, it is learnt. There has been anger in the area after it was alleged that the names of several people were removed from the list of beneficiaries of the central housing scheme. People have been protesting during the PMAY survey, alleging corruption in the process of preparing the beneficiary list. Sources said more than 30 percent of the beneficiaries’ names have been removed from the list.

The resignation letter of the panchayat members read, “The names of genuinely poor people were omitted during the survey under the scheme. We resigned since this was quite painful to us.”

Malihati panchayat Pradhan Syed Naseeruddin said, “If we go to our neighborhoods, we may face public anger. I resigned in self-defence. I have a family. What will happen if people attack them? Who will give us security?.”

BDO Ashish Mondal claimed that the resignations were not as per the rules. “Can such letters be accepted on a holiday?” he asked.

BJP Murshidabad district president Shakharav Sarkar said, “A corrupt party (TMC) is trying to escape after four-and-a-half years of looting the public. People will know what their intention is.”

TMC district president Shawni Singh Roy said he will be able to comment once the matter is taken up in a party meeting.