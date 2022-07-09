Murder of 3 TMC workers in Canning: 6 named in FIR, no arrests yet; police hint at ‘personal enmity’

A day after three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were killed in Canning area of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police have booked six persons but no arrest has been made yet. Police also detained two women for questioning.

Among those named in the FIR is Rafikul Sardar, considered to be the prime accused, a police officer said

“The investigation is moving in the right direction. Though no one has been arrested till now, we will soon arrest those behind the murder,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.

Three TMC workers, including a local gram panchayat member, were shot at before being hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Swapan Majhi, a member of Gopalpur gram panchayat, and his associates — Bhootnath Pramanik and Jhantu Majhi — were riding a motorcycle when they were allegedly attacked.

Primary post-mortem revealed that while Majhi had received two bullet injuries, Pramanik was shot once. “But to ensure their death, they were further attacked with a sharp weapon. The injury signs indicate that the killers tried to even behead the bodies,” said an officer.

Police suspect the murder to be a fallout of personal enmity. Swapan’s Majhi’s wife, Tuktuki, also said that her husband’s popularity didn’t go down well with some anti-social elements in the area. “He used to get along with everyone very well… It was Rafikul who killed my husband. He is a criminal,” she said.

Meanwhile, local police officers accompanied by ADG Siddhinath Gupta and a four-member CID team inspected the crime spot on Friday afternoon.

The area remained tense and massive police forces were deployed in the area. There were reports that most of the residents have left the area in panic and are staying at their relatives’ place.