Murder of Gujarat couple: Police say woman was shot with 7mm pistol

Rashmita Shah (52), the wife of Ashok J Shah (56) — the victims of a double murder at south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur Monday evening — bore a bullet injury on her head and was shot dead using a 7mm pistol while her husband had multiple injuries marks all over his body, said investigating officers, who claimed to have found an empty cartridge from the crime spot.

Originally hailing from Rajkot in Gujarat, Ashok, a stock market businessman, and Rashmita, a housewife, used to stay on the first floor of 73-A Harish Mukherjee Road apartment near Mitra Institute in Bhabanipur with their youngest daughter, and two of their elder daughters were married.

At the time of their murder, their youngest daughter Disha, in her 20s, was at her office, said police. The officers, however, didn’t rule out the involvement of a person known to the couple. “The couple were planning to sell off their flat and had sealed a deal upon getting Rs 1 lakh as advance. However, we are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said an officer of the Kolkata Police.

“The woman was found lying near the entrance of the house. Preliminary probe suggests someone known to them had come to their house and she might have opened the door,” said the officer.

Police are also trying to find out if the couple had taken any loan from anyone to invest in the stock market, which might have a connection to the killings, he said. The bodies were handed over to the family after the postmortem at SSKM Hospital on Tuesday.

The investigating officer said newspapers and plates were found strewn all over the living room due to a possible scuffle, while in the bedroom, almirahs were left open and some pieces of jewellery missing. “This could be an attempt to mislead the investigation by portraying it as a murder-cum-robbery case,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in North Bengal, called Disha and assured her of a speedy investigation into the case. According to official sources, the CM instructed police officers to hunt down the culprits, at the earliest.