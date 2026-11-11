Mumbai-bound Air India flight isolated at Kolkata Airport following hijack alert

A hijack alert was sent right before an Air India flight bound for Mumbai from Kolkata was scheduled to take off on Wednesday morning. 

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 01:00 PM IST
air-indiaAuthorities are currently investigating why the pilot issued the hijack alert. (Representational image/File)

An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to isolation bay on Wednesday morning after a hijack alert was triggered before takeoff, sources said. The incident has triggered panic among public at the Kolkata airport.

“The incident has occurred on Air India flight AI 772. For safety reasons, the aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay. Security personnel have rushed to the spot and surrounded the entire aircraft to begin a thorough search,” said an official.

Sources said the alert was transmitted to Air Traffic Control before takeoff. Airport authorities swung into action immediately. Authorities are investigating whether the alert was triggered by a technical glitch or another reason. Air India, CISF and airport authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More

 

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