Mukul Roy’s wife dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna died in a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest. She was suffering from complications after recovering from Covid-19, and was flown to Chennai on June 17 for a lungs transplant.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Roy’s residence in Salt Lake to express her condolences. “Mukul is my longtime colleague and I personally knew his wife. We all thought that she will recover and we made every effort to ensure she got better. But she passed away. Their son Subhrangshu is in Chennai. Tomorrow morning, the body will arrive in Kolkata. Later, the body will be taken to their house in Kanchrapara. The final rites will be held there,” Banerjee said.

TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew, also visited Roy.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too condoled Krishna Roy’s death. “Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Mrs. Krishna Roy. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback,” he tweeted.

Both Mukul, the Krishnanagar Uttar MLA, and Subhrangshu had switched back to the TMC from the BJP after the West Bengal elections.