scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law returns to TMC

Handing over the party flag to Srijan and two others, TMC spokesperson and state minister Bratya Basu said he was a TMC veteran who had moved to the BJP in 2019.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | February 4, 2021 2:44:37 am
Srijan Roy

Srijan Roy, brother-in-law of BJP national vice-president and former TMC leader Mukul Roy, rejoined the ruling party on Wednesday. Srijan, who played an active role in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections and the 2014 Lok Sabha polls for the TMC, was known to be close to Mukul.

Handing over the party flag to Srijan and two others, TMC spokesperson and state minister Bratya Basu said he was a TMC veteran who had moved to the BJP in 2019.

“The politics going on in West Bengal is against our ideals. We need to strengthen the hands of party supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that secularism flourishes in the state,” Roy said.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement