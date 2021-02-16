Kolkata: Mukul Roy writes to Shah about protesting para teachers’ demands

BJP National Vice President MukulRoy sought Shah’s advice on the pay scale and perks that the BJP can assure such teachers if it comes to power. (File Photo)

Mukul Roy writes to Shah about protesting para teachers’ demands

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Monday wrote to Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah saying that para teachers, or contract teachers, in West Bengal had been deprived of their rights. Roy sought Shah’s advice on the pay scale and perks that the BJP can assure such teachers if it comes to power.

“The state BJP should take up the matter seriously for the welfare of the para-teachers. I am willing to visit their agitation and assure them of our solidarity towards them. However, I would urge you to inform me about the pay-scale and perks that I, on behalf of the party, can assure them once we form the government in West Bengal,” Roy wrote in the letter.

The BJP leader drew the Union minister’s attention to the long-standing demands of para teachers in Bengal, describing it as a “sensitive matter”.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards a sensitive and long-standing issue in West Bengal that has been deliberately ignored by the state government. Their [para teachers] pleas to the state government, including the chief minister, remained unheard and ignored. While the pay scale of para-teachers in other states was quite high, in West Bengal, the para-teachers get an honorarium of Rs 10,000 for serving in primary schools and Rs 13,000 for upper primary schools. The para-teachers now have come down to streets to voice their demands,” Roy said.

Para teachers here have been demanding a pay structure at par with other states. West Bengal has over 63,000 such teachers who have organised under the Samagra Siksha Mission of West Bengal. The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of handling the matter “callously”.

“Since West Bengal is a poll-bound state and the citizens are vociferous for a change in the regime, the state BJP should take up the matter seriously for the welfare of the para-teachers,” read the letter.