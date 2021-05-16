Mukul Roy tests positive: 5 docs die of Covid as state logs highest single-day toll at 144

Health workers interact with the relatives of a COVID-19 patient for admission, at a state government run hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

As many as five doctors died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Bengal, even as the state logged 144 deaths, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 13,137.

The deceased doctors are pathologist Dr Subir Kumar Dutta (90), Dr Utpal Sengupta (70) a physician from Barasat, surgeon Dr Satish Ghata (70), Dr Sandipan Mandal (37) of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and gynaecologist Dr Dilip Chakraborty.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease, official sources said. Roy, who is the saffron party’s vice president, is currently in home isolation, sources in the health department said.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Covid cases increased further. In the past 24 hours, 19,511 persons tested positive. Thus, the number of active patients in West Bengal increased to 1,31,948. Meanwhile, 19,211 persons were discharged from hospitals as they were cured of the infection. The total number of discharged persons increased to 9,68,228. The discharge rate now stands at 86.98 per cent.

Of 19,511 people who tested positive in the past 24 hours, nearly 8,000 are from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. In North 24 Parganas, last 24 hours, 4279 persons tested positive and in Kolkata, 3,951 persons tested positive in last 24 hours. In Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah 1,193, 1,257 and 1,276 persons tested positive. Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman also recorded more than 800 positive cases. Nadia recorded 1038, Paschim Burdwan recorded 977, Paschim Midnapore recorded 829 positive cases. In North Bengal highest cases recorded in Darjeeling which is 662 in the past 24 hours. Less than 100 cases were recorded in Alipurduar and Kalimpong in the past 24 hours.