Mukul Roy: NIA should probe Sandeshkhali clash

BJP’s national executive member Mukul Roy on Tuesday paid a visit to Bhangipara to attend the funeral ceremony of two BJP workers and demanded an NIA probe into the TMC and BJP clash.

After his visit, Roy alleged that the police were protecting the prime accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, on the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The violence-hit village in Sandeshkhali is 20 km from India-Bangladesh international border. The area is known for witnessing illegal supply of arms. In view of this, we want an NIA probe into the incident,” Roy said.

On Saturday, two BJP workers Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal were killed, while another BJP supporter Debdas Mondal went missing. A TMC worker, Kaim Mollah, too was killed in the clash. Both parties have traded charges against each other and the BJP observed a 12-hour bandh on Monday to put pressure on the state government to arrest the culprits.

“These BJP workers were sleeping inside their houses. The TMC men called them outside their houses to attack them. The BJP men were chased to the fields and mercilessly shot dead. The police are not taking action against the TMC block president, Sheikh Shahjahan, on the instruction of Mamata Banerjee. If anyone has given provocation to such violence, then it is Banerjee. An FIR should be filed against her,” the BJP leader said. He also blamed Banerjee for the violence in Sandeshkhali. “Our party will stand by the affected families. We will take care of all financial responsibilities of their children,” Roy said.