Saturday, December 05, 2020
Mukul Roy named in CID chargesheet on TMC MLA’s killing

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: December 6, 2020 2:15:26 am
Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, rift with Bengal BJP chief, Bengal news, Indian express newsBJP's national executive committee member Mukul Roy.

The West Bengal CID on Saturday named BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy in the second supplementary chargesheet in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj Satyajit Biswas, said sources.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

According to sources, Roy’s name allegedly cropped up during the course of investigation. He has also been questioned by the CID earlier, following which he had secured an anticipatory bail from the high court last year.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said: “At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence. I have never indulged in it when I was with TMC, and even now when I am with another political party, I refrain from such things.”

The first chargesheet in the case was filed in May last year. A supplementary chargesheet was filed in September, in which BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was named.

Terming it a conspiracy to suppress the Opposition in Bengal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee’s conspiracy continues. The false murder chargesheet on Mukul Roy shows how she is trying to suppress the opposition by her conspiracy. When Mamata Banerjee herself is a guest for few days, what’s going to happen after this, she should think once.”

Biswas was shot dead from a point-blank range during a programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

