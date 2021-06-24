Mukul Roy files papers for PAC chief post, BJP hits out

Mukul Roy recently quit the BJP and returned to the TMC

Trinamool leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday submitted his nomination for the post of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Assembly, a move the BJP had publicly said was in the offing.

Ruden Lepcha, Kalimpong MLA and a leader of the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), proposed Roy’s name for the post.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “A decision (on the next PAC chairman) will be taken in accordance with the rules.”

The BJP, on its part, has proposed six names for the post. They are Ashok Lahiri, Suvendu Adhikari, Bankim Ghosh, Ambika Roy, Vivekananda Baury, Nikhil Ranjan Dey and Tarun Maiti. According to sources, a total of 13 names have been submitted on behalf of the Trinamool.

Roy submitted his name independently as, officially, he is still a BJP MLA. The PAC will be constituted with 20 members of the Assembly. The Speaker will decide whose name will be formally proposed for the post of PAC chairman.

PAC was formed to keep an account of the income and expenditure of the government. By convention, a member of an Opposition party is made the PAC chairman by the Speaker. However, if Roy were to get the post, he would be the first member of a ruling party to be made the chairman.

However, the TMC argument is that Roy is still a member of the Opposition in the House.

BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Mukul Roy has no moral, political or constitutional right to be an MLA. So how did he submit his nomination for this [PAC] post? This only goes to show that TMC does not follow any constitutional norms.”