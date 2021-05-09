Mukul Roy ends talk of TMC return, reaffirms faith in BJP

Amid speculation that he may return to the ruling Trinamool Congress where he was once the Number 2, BJP vice president Mukul Roy on Saturday clarified that he was very much with the saffron party and will remain so.

“My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in the state. I would request everyone to put concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path,” Roy tweeted on Saturday.

The buzz on his political future gathered steam on Friday after the veteran leader, who marked his electoral debut with a win in the Assembly polls this year, arrived at the House to take oath as an MLA but was conspicuous by his absence at the parliamentary party meeting that followed. Roy was even seen exchanging pleasantries with senior Trinamool leader Subrata Bakshi, adding more grist to rumour mills.

“Today I am not saying anything. If I have anything to say, I will call all of you,” Roy told when media persons outside the Assembly. Speculation arose even from a BJP section that he was likely to leave the party.