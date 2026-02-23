Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away at 71

Former Railway minister and once a TMC heavyweight Mukul Roy has passed away. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Former Railway Minister and once Trinamool Congress number 2 Mukul Roy passed away on Monday.

Roy, 71, was admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata, breathed his last around 1.30 am.

Speaking with The Express, his son Subhrangshu Roy said, “He was suffering from multiple ailments.”

Roy, a founding member of Trinamool Congress — that came into existence on January 1998 — was once a close aid of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Like her, Roy too started his career with Youth Congress in Bengal.

After founding TMC, he worked alongside Banerjee in the party and was made the party’s general secretary.

He later emerged as the party’s face in Delhi. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006 and served as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2012.