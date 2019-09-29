Narada sting: Mukul Roy appears before CBI, claims conspiracy by Mamata

BJP leader Mukul Roy appeared before the CBI on Saturday in connection with the Narada sting operation case. He was questioned for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Roy was initially asked to appear before the CBI on Friday. However, he had sought time from the agency saying he was “preoccupied”. The CBI then asked him to appear on Saturday.

The CBI made the first arrest in the Narada case with the arrest of senior IPS officer S M H Mirza on Thursday.

Sources said Mirza allegedly took Roy’s name during his interrogation. He claimed that Roy had introduced him to Mathew Samuel, of the Narada News portal, who had conducted the sting operation. Mirza was the then Burdwan Superintendent of Police. Following this, the CBI decided to examine both Roy and Mirza face-to-face.

After the interrogation, Roy blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for conspiring against him. “Did anyone see me taking money. It’s the conspiracy of the CM.. she is asking everyone who is being arrested on corruption charges to take my name,” he said.