Mukul meets Mamata at her house after 10 months

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP Mukul Roy on Friday met party chief Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata after a gap of 10 months. Sources said it was an unscheduled one-to-one meeting, which lasted for around 45 minutes.

After the meeting, Roy went to his Nizam Palace office. Speaking to mediapersons, he said: “She (Mamata) is my chairperson and I am an MP of the party. I have been her soldier in several political battles. So, there is nothing unnatural if I come to meet my leader.”

Asked if they discussed politics, Roy said: “When two political personalities meet, there can obviously be political talks… We discussed a lot of issues.”

A Rajya Sabha member, Roy had last visited Mamata’s residence in February last year, just days after he was questioned by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam. He was stripped of party posts following his quizzing.

Roy had met Mamata in Delhi last month when she visited the national capital.

