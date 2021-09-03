Mukul Roy admitted to SSKM, seven-member team formed

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. A seven-member team led by Dr. Gautam Gangopadhyay was formed to oversee his treatment.

According to doctors, he was admitted at the Woodburn ward of the state-run hospital. Some of his vital parameters are not normal, this requiring more tests, the doctors said, adding that his blood sugar level, sodium-potassium and blood pressure are not within normal range.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up his son Subhrangshu Roy and enquired about his father’s health.

According to sources, Roy, who returned to Trinamool along with his son after a seven-year stint with the BJP, had not been keeping well for quite some time.

He was elected MLA for the first time after winning the Krishnanagar North Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket this year.