MSTC Ltd donates equipment to children’s hospital

MSTC Limited has donated state-of-the-art medical equipment for upgrade of medical facilities at the Institute of Child Health Hospital and Blood Bank in Kolkata.

As part of its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, MSTC donated the equipment to the Institute of Child Health, a charitable trust running a dedicated hospital for children (non-profit hospital) in Kolkata, a statement said on Tuesday.

The equipment will facilitate accurate testing at an affordable cost. MSTC is committed to social uplift of people residing in rural, tribal and economically backward areas through various CSR initiatives, it added.