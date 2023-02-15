scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
MSTC Ltd donates equipment to children’s hospital

The equipment will facilitate accurate testing at an affordable cost. MSTC is committed to social uplift of people residing in rural, tribal and economically backward areas through various CSR initiatives, it added.

MSTC donated the equipment to the Institute of Child Health
MSTC Limited has donated state-of-the-art medical equipment for upgrade of medical facilities at the Institute of Child Health Hospital and Blood Bank in Kolkata.

As part of its Corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, MSTC donated the equipment to the Institute of Child Health, a charitable trust running a dedicated hospital for children (non-profit hospital) in Kolkata, a statement said on Tuesday.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 03:55 IST
Left rally demands immediate release of political prisoners and ISF MLA

