Move against Sourav to benefit someone: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was deprived of a second stint as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an attempt to benefit “a particular person”.

On her return from north Bengal, the CM, in a veiled reference to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, said, “Real sportspeople have been deprived due to vested interests. He (Ganguly) said nothing because he is a good boy. He must have been in pain but he didn’t let anyone know. We are not taking it lightly. We are shocked (by the incident). This is a shameful political vendetta.”

The BJP is depriving those who have brought laurels to the country for its own selfish motive, she alleged.

Later, addressing a programme in Kolkata, the CM claimed had India contested, it would have won the ICC chairman’s post. “Those who are eligible to contest were not allowed to file nomination. It has been done to secure the post for someone. I feel ashamed because of such cheap politics that is at play,” Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Ganguly to run for the ICC post.

The removal of Ganguly, a popular figure in West Bengal, from the BCCI has led to a political slugfest between the TMC and the BJP. Banerjee had on Monday said, “The Supreme Court had given a three-year extension to both Ganguly and Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who, for reasons not yet known, is still continuing as the BCCI secretary. We believe injustice has been done to Ganguly.”