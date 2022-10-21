scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Move against Sourav to benefit someone: Mamata Banerjee

The BJP is depriving those who have brought laurels to the country for its own selfish motive, she alleged.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was deprived of a second stint as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an attempt to benefit “a particular person”.

Read |Mamata pads up for Sourav, requests PM to allow him a shot at ICC top job

On her return from north Bengal, the CM, in a veiled reference to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, said, “Real sportspeople have been deprived due to vested interests. He (Ganguly) said nothing because he is a good boy. He must have been in pain but he didn’t let anyone know. We are not taking it lightly. We are shocked (by the incident). This is a shameful political vendetta.”

The BJP is depriving those who have brought laurels to the country for its own selfish motive, she alleged.

Later, addressing a programme in Kolkata, the CM claimed had India contested, it would have won the ICC chairman’s post. “Those who are eligible to contest were not allowed to file nomination. It has been done to secure the post for someone. I feel ashamed because of such cheap politics that is at play,” Banerjee said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

The TMC supremo had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Ganguly to run for the ICC post.

More from Kolkata

The removal of Ganguly, a popular figure in West Bengal, from the BCCI has led to a political slugfest between the TMC and the BJP. Banerjee had on Monday said, “The Supreme Court had given a three-year extension to both Ganguly and Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah who, for reasons not yet known, is still continuing as the BCCI secretary. We believe injustice has been done to Ganguly.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:35:24 am
Next Story

UP: 3 tribal teenagers beaten, tonsured on suspicion of theft; one held

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement