Mount Everest climber Pemba Sherpa missing in Karakoram

Eight-time Mount Everest climber Pemba Sherpa from Darjeeling has gone missing while returning with a team of mountaineers after successfully scaling Saser Kangri peak (7,672 metres) in the Karakoram range. Pemba’s wife told reporters on Sunday that the family has not been able to contact him after July 13.

“Last Friday, a representative of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed me that Pemba Sherpa has gone missing,” she said. According to local police sources, an ITBP team has started conducting searches at the spot from Sunday morning.

The administration in Darjeeling is also keeping a close watch on the developments, sources said. The team of mountaineers that Pemba was leading had begun its journey from Kolkata on June 20.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App