Most deaths due to comorbidities not Adenovirus…no reason to panic: Mamata

Quelling fears about a viral epidemic and stating that the government was ready for another emergency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said of the 12 deaths of children reported in the state in February only two were due to Adenovirus and the rest were caused due to comorbidities.

Speaking at Nabanna, Banerjee said, “Out of the 12 child deaths (reported last month), two cases were of Adenovirus. One was from Basirhat and another from Chittaranjan Medical College and Hospital. The other 10 deaths were due to comorbidities, like multiple attacks, sepsis and being underweight….”

The CM’s statement comes a day after seven children died due to respiratory infection in West Bengal during a 24-hour period on Wednesday. The government, however, did not term the seven deaths as deaths from Adenovirus. Instead, it said that acute respiratory infections (ARI) were common during the ongoing season.

Assuring citizens that the state was ready for any kind of emergency, she said,

“There is nothing to panic about. We have kept 5,000 beds ready for children and 600 paediatricians are ready. Typhoid, pox, cough and cold are common, isn’t it? So is seasonal virus. It is important to take special care of children. Newborns up to two years of age are the most affected ones.”

She also said that Bengal wasn’t the only state to report Adenovirus and ARI cases. “Any child’s death is unfortunate for us. We witness an uptick in seasonal virus cases every year during this time. The newborns who are underweight and have low immunity are more vulnerable to the virus. It is not just in Bengal this is being reported in other states also,” Banerjee added.

Slamming the media for creating ‘panic’, Banerjee said, “The way the media is reporting I thought I will have to declare holidays in primary schools. Every death is very unfortunate but there is so much negativity in the media. If a child has died their family members will cry. If we could have saved them we would have been happy.”

“ARI is a common seasonal phenomenon and there is no evidence of viral epidemic at present. The current situation is nothing but a seasonal surge and the number of cases due to Adenovirus has already started coming down,” she said.

The CM also came down heavily on private hospitals and accused them of “doing business in the name of Adenovirus”. “Adenovirus is not a big thing The problem is that everyone having a cough and cold is running to hospital and those who have money are going to private hospitals where doctors are taking full advantage of this situation and doing business,” Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi also appealed to the public to not panic. “During season change, we see such viruses. Newborn babies below 2 kg of weight have low immunity and these viruses often attack them and cause fatalities. We are monitoring the situation.”