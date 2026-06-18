More trouble for former Bengal minister Aroop Biswas as Messi team blames him for chaos

The organiser of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s India tour on Wednesday said that his communication team has written to the Bidhannagar police, holding former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas responsible for the fiasco at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium last December. The event organiser Satadru Dutta, who was arrested and jailed on charges of mismanagement, was also reportedly cleared of the charges.
The Bidhannagar Police, however, has not commented on the matter.
“An email arrived on Wednesday. The consultant and adviser associated with Messi’s India tour has written to the Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar. Even on the day I was arrested, they repeatedly told the police about the role of the then sports minister. But the police ignored it and made me a scapegoat because Aroop Biswas was a minister at that time,” Dutta told PTI.
In the letter, Dutta’s team stated that Biswas “entered the field with unauthorised personnel and got involved in activities that were not part of the scheduled programme”.
“During Messi’s appearance at the stadium, the approved protocol of there being no dignitaries on the field and only three camera operators was disrupted when the then Sports Minister entered the field of play and became involved in activities that were not part of the scheduled programme. This included repeated unscheduled interactions and physical contact with Messi, including placing hands on his shoulder and around his waist for photographs. These actions, together with the presence of several other unauthorised individuals and approximately 40 unaccredited photographers and camera operators in restricted areas, disrupted the agreed events planned for the visit and created concerns regarding Messi’s security, comfort, and personal space and made it impossible for him to interact with the individuals planned on the stadium field,” read the letter.
“I wish to categorically clarify that Messi’s early departure was purely a consequence of unauthorised personnel becoming involved on the field and trying to alter the agreed plans. In my opinion the unfortunate decision to have to terminate the event early was not in the control of the event promoter Satadru Dutta, and he was not responsible for this. Rather, it was a precautionary measure necessitated by the breach of event protocol and security arrangements on the ground by parties that were not part of the original event plan. As you may know we had no other security issues at any other stadium event on the tour where each visit was successfully completed as per the agenda for the event and the agreed event and security protocols,” read the letter.
Following an inquiry into the matter, the Bidhannagar Police had registered an FIR against Biswas and others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 318(4) (dishonestly persuading the victim to hand over property or money), Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 308(1) (extortion), and Section 3(5) (joint liability).
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More