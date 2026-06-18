More trouble for former Bengal minister Aroop Biswas as Messi team blames him for chaos

The organiser of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s India tour on Wednesday said that his communication team has written to the Bidhannagar police, holding former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas responsible for the fiasco at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium last December. The event organiser Satadru Dutta, who was arrested and jailed on charges of mismanagement, was also reportedly cleared of the charges.

The Bidhannagar Police, however, has not commented on the matter.

“An email arrived on Wednesday. The consultant and adviser associated with Messi’s India tour has written to the Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar. Even on the day I was arrested, they repeatedly told the police about the role of the then sports minister. But the police ignored it and made me a scapegoat because Aroop Biswas was a minister at that time,” Dutta told PTI.