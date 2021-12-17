More taxi stands, fuel subsidy & retirement benefits: what city’s ‘peeli taxi’ drivers seek

FIFTY-YEAR-OLD Khagen Mondol has been driving the ‘peeli taxi’ or the yellow taxi for the past 25 years. Early morning and late night driving are a part of his life, but he chooses to go along with this life for the sake of his family.

Khagen has seen Kolkata evolve — from being a hotbed of Left politics to a bustling Metro today — but the pace of development has left these yellow taxis behind. Once a popular form of public transport, these taxis are now struggling to keep up with the competition from private cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. The frequent hikes in fuel prices are not making things any easier either.

“I have seen the golden period of yellow taxis. While the cost of fuel is increasing every day, the government is not ready to increase the taxi fare. We are not charging customers more on our own as we are afraid that it might drive more passengers away from us,” says Khagen.

Surprisingly, it’s not a hike in taxi fares that Khagen wants from the party that will win the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, slated for December 19. Instead, he wants more facilities for cab drivers. “Most taxi drivers live in slums. We want the municipal body to develop these slums by installing street lights, building roads and constructing more toilets,” he says.

When it comes to taking sides, Khagen says that it doesn’t matter. “Whoever comes to power should pay attention to these problems,” he adds.

There are about 5,000 yellow taxi drivers in Kolkata who’ve been driving these vehicles for years. Khagen isn’t alone in seeking better facilities for taxi drivers.

Ranjit Mondol (46) feels that the civic body should construct a taxi stand for taxi drivers where they can rest, eat or use a toilet. “Apart from the one at Sealdah railway station, there is no other taxi stand in Kolkata. Unlike app-based cab services where people book rides through their mobile phones, we have to look for passengers on the roads. While waiting for a passenger, we should have a place to rest, eat food or take a tea break. On the other hand, if the police see us standing on the roadside, they ask us to move,” Mondol says.

“When Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state in 2011, Madan Mitra was the transport minister of West Bengal. He promised us that he would build taxi stands in every corner of the city. He also talked to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the police department. But, nothing was done after that,” he adds.

Shambhunath Dey, who’s the president of the TMC-backed Progressive Taximen Association, promises that the new elected board of KMC would look into the issue. “We have been demanding more taxi stands in the city for years. This (TMC) government is very sympathetic towards the poor, and I am sure the new board of KMC will do something about this problem,” Dey says.

However, state secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Anadi Sahoo believes that the ruling government is not doing enough to address the problems of yellow taxi drivers in the city. “Taxi drivers should get a subsidy on fuel, so that they can earn more. The government and civic bodies should launch social security schemes aimed at helping taxi drivers once they retire.”

As most of the cars are to be replaced every 15 years or so, Sahoo says that it leads to the drivers taking loans at high interest rates to buy new cars. “The government should launch schemes to help these taxi drivers get subsidised loans. But, in reality, the government is not offering any of these facilities, and every day the number of taxis in Kolkata continues to dwindle,” he says.