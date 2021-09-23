scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Breaking News

More rain likely, Kolkata tries to stay afloat

The weather office predicted the formation of a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal on September 24.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 23, 2021 5:34:55 am
At least 11 areas of Kolkata received more than 100 mm rain over last 24 hours. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Met department on Wednesday forecast more rainfall in south Bengal over the weekend even as large parts of Kolkata and its suburbs continued to remain waterlogged.

The weather office predicted the formation of a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal on September 24. The cyclonic circulation is currently over the Myanmar coast and is likely to move to northeast and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. and intensify into a low pressure on September 24.

The Met department warned of thundershowers in most districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, from September 25. It is likely to continue till September 27.

Meanwhile, Kolkata and its adjoining areas received an intense spell of rain on Wednesday afternoon, exacerbating the inundation problem in the metropolis and its suburbs. The city has been struggling since Monday, when it received the heaviest one-day rainfall for September — 142 mm — since 2007.

The Alipore Bodyguard Lines, which houses battalions, barracks and the Kolkata Police, is also submerged like in every rainy season. During the day, boats were seen navigating the area. People were also seen wading through knee-deep water in several low-lying areas in north Kolkata, Behala, and North 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall also occurred in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly.

