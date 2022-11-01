scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse: Trinamool & BJP trade barbs over incident

TMC wrote on its Twitter handle, “Deaths occurred because the basic safety protocols were flouted by the administration. We fall short of words to condemn this callousness."

Ghosh said, “The PM will go to the spot on Tuesday. We hope that he will repeat what he said about a similar incident in Kolkata.” (Express Photo)

Referring to the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi that killed 134 people, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday claimed that the western state has suffered “the consequences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s series of sins”, triggering a war of words between the state’s ruling party and the Opposition.

TMC wrote on its Twitter handle, “Deaths occurred because the basic safety protocols were flouted by the administration. We fall short of words to condemn this callousness.”Reacting sharply to this, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “A probe has been initiated into the bridge collapse. But a flyover fell like cards in Bengal’s Magherhat and there was a farce in the name of inquiry.” During a visit to Kolkata before the 2021 assembly elections, Modi had castigated the state government over the flyover collapse. “A bridge collapsed before the polls. Is this the kind of government you want?” he had said.

Ghosh said, “The PM will go to the spot on Tuesday. We hope that he will repeat what he said about a similar incident in Kolkata.” In its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ also, the TMC criticised the Gujarat government for the bridge collapse. ENS

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:52:15 am
