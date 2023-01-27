Months after son’s death, mother’s grief, guilt: ‘I gave him IIT dream’

After two years of remote learning and filled with anticipation for the “real thing”, in December 2021, Faizan Ahmed, then 22, left for IIT Kharagpur — a dream long nurtured by him and his mother Rehana. On October 14, 2022, Rehana got a call informing her of her son’s death. Since then, she has been looking for answers — and finding few.

While the police investigation and a case in the Calcutta High Court on Faizan’s death are ongoing, questions surround his death. A third-year student of mechanical engineering, Faizan’s body was found by students on October 14 in a hostel room, but not the one allotted to him.

Eight months earlier, Faizan had written to his hostel warden complaining that he was afraid after an “ordeal” in which he was abused by senior students in the name of “assimilation.” He urged the warden to “look into this issue immediately and ensure that my safety and dignity is maintained.”

Rehana last spoke to Faizan on October 11.

“He would talk to me nearly every day during lunch. That day, he seemed a little happier than usual. He told me he had just eaten at the mess — jeera aloo and dal… thick dal, the way I make it. He said it reminded him of me. We spoke until he finished his lunch, reached the library and said goodbye. Faizan also spoke to his aunt (Rehana’s sister) every evening. That day, he called her twice because his cousin was getting married. He joked around with many of our relatives during those two conversations,” said Rehana, speaking to The Indian Express from the family’s home in Tinsukia.

Initial reports suggested that Faizan died by suicide. The institute has so far not commented on the nature of the death or made public its version of events. His family, however, has alleged murder saying Faizan was ragged on campus. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation and the handling of the matter by IIT authorities.

On October 31, the family moved Calcutta High Court with an appeal to transfer the case to a Special Investigation Team.

While the post-mortem report is yet to be made public, during the course of the hearing, the court came down heavily on IIT Kharagpur over its handling of the case and, more specifically, matters related to ragging.

On January 20, the court asked IIT Kharagpur Director V K Tiwari: “Do you have children of your own? You think of them, then you would know the pain…”

The Indian Express reached out to Dean of Students Affairs Bhargab Maitra and senior professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Abhijit Guha, on Faizan’s death but both were unavailable for comments.

Advocate R N Majumdar, who appeared on behalf of the institute, said, “The next date of hearing is February 13. We have submitted before the court the actions we have taken as collective measures to prevent such incidents in future. We cannot say anything more.”

Biswaranjan Banerjee, officer-in-charge of the Kharagpur Town Police Station, said, “Based on the family’s complaint, a case has been started under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The investigation is on. No one has been arrested so far.” The court has fixed February 6 to ascertain the status of the police investigation.

Back in Tinsukia, though Rehana, 47, and her husband Salim, 70, have been tracking the case closely through their lawyers in Kolkata.

Growing up, Faizan had a special aptitude for mathematics, his mother said, leafing through his report card with straight-As. When Faizan was around 12, to supplement her husband’s income from selling used two-wheeler spares, Rehana set up a canteen in a local college. That’s where she first heard about IIT.

“There was a professor in the college who told me about IIT and I would go back home and tell Faizan about it. It stirred a dream in him…I was the one who gave him that IIT dream and he, of course, went ahead and achieved it…When he got into IIT Kharagpur, he would tell me ‘Ma, you know Delhi’s Chief Minister also studied in the same college? Do you know who Sundar Pichai is? He also studied there.’”

Though both Rehana and Salim completed school, neither of them went to college.

After three years at a coaching centre in Kota, Faizan cracked the JEE and, in 2020, was admitted to the Mechanical Engineering programme at IIT Kharagpur. However, by then, the pandemic had struck and Faizan had to attend his classes remotely.

It was then that the limitations of the family’s sunny, yet small, one-bedroom house — where Faizan used the dining table as his study space — became apparent. Rehana and her husband decided to send Faizan off to her sister’s home in Guwahati.

“He was very keen on going to the campus; he didn’t like online classes much. He would say ‘people go to IIT Kharagpur to enjoy campus life, for the experience, but look at me, I am stuck’,” she said.

As institutes began opening their doors to students, Faizan finally left for the campus in December 2021.

Through the petition and court proceedings, it has emerged that barely two months after he reached the campus, on February 4, 2022, Faizan sent a complaint e-mail to college authorities, which the court stated “clearly indicates apprehension and fear against senior students”.

In the complaint, written to the residence hall warden, Faizan talks about an incident in which he was allegedly harassed for not participating in an “assimilation programme” involving senior and junior students.

Referring to the incident, he wrote that some of his seniors called him out of his room and allegedly verbally abused and mocked him in front of his batchmates. “I was already in so much stress due to acads and upcoming intern season and now after yesterday’s ordeal, I am…afraid and unable to focus on anything and moreover I am afraid what more these seniors can continue to do and how much they can get away with in the name of AP. I urge you to look into this issue immediately and ensure that my safety and dignity is maintained,” he wrote.

Following Faizan’s complaint, wardens of his hostel, Rajendra Prasad Hall, sent an email to students mentioning “serious complaints from Second Year Under Graduate students of being physically and mentally harassed by a group of seniors.”

While Faizan visited them in July and spent almost the entire month at home, Rehana and Salim say he never brought up any of these incidents on campus.

“He was here for a long time (in July) and I had asked him if everything was going fine. But he didn’t tell me about his problems,” said Rehana.

“He was last seen on October 12. Did no one realise that a child was not seen for two days?,” asks his anguished father. “Did not go for meals, did not attend classes? And after such a big tragedy, the Director did not even meet us. Authorities at the institute insisted it was suicide even before there was an investigation.”

An inquiry report by an IIT fact-finding committee has been submitted to Rehana’s lawyers and a meeting of the Board of Governors has been scheduled for February 10.

Now Rehana spends most of her day in prayer. In her steel almirah, a file with notes and documents related to the case have joined a folder filled with Faizan’s marksheets and certificates.