scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha Chatterjee

About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "Her (Banerjee's) decision is right."

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: July 31, 2022 3:36:51 pm
Empaneled Candidates Organization, West Bengal College Service Commission, Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe TMC leadership has taken exception to his comments, contending that Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate. (File)

Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore school jobs scam, on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are “conspiring” against him.

As he de-boarded a vehicle after being taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical check-up, and was approached by reporters with questions regarding the scam, Chatterjee said, “The money (recovered) is not mine.” Asked further if anybody was conspiring against him, he said: “You will get to know when the time comes.” Chatterjee had on Friday asserted that he was a victim of a conspiracy and expressed unhappiness over the Trinamool Congress’ decision to suspend him.

Also Read |Bengal: Govt, ruling party set for a rejig amid scam probe

“This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe…,” he had said.

About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, “Her (Banerjee’s) decision is right.” Chatterjee, 69, was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...

One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city.

Also Read |School jobs scam: Partha alleges conspiracy, BJP says he should name plotters

The TMC leadership has taken exception to his comments, contending that Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate.

“Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said on Thursday.

More from Kolkata

The CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.
The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

2

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

4

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

Optoma D2 4K projector review: Big screen at short throw

Optoma D2 4K projector review: Big screen at short throw

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement