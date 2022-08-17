Mondal not cooperating with probe in cattle smuggling case, says CBI

Days after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee threw her weight behind heavyweight party leader Anubrata Mondal, the TMC Birbhum district president had stopped cooperating with CBI officers during interrogation in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling case, agency sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said Mondal’s counsel informed him about Banerjee’s stand on him and following that Mondal stopped cooperating with CBI sleuths.

Mondal’s counsel had told mediapersons that he was confident that Banerjee would be by his side in this crisis.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a routine medical check-up was conducted on Mondal at Command Hospital. The CBI had on August 12 arrested Mondal for his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore scam.

Notably, on August 14, Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led central government and questioned the reason behind the CBI arrest of Mondal.

“Without evidence, how can you accuse a person? Why was Keshto (Anubrata Mondal) arrested? What did he do?” Banerjee had said. The TMC supremo also accused the BJP of using the central investigating agencies to malign the image of the TMC government.