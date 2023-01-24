Mohammed Shami ordered by court to pay Rs 50,000 as maintenance for estranged wife

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ordered by a district sessions court in West Bengal to pay Rs 1,30,000 every month for the maintenance of his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter.

The order, passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Alipore (South 24 Paraganas), will modify an earlier order that directed Shami to pay Rs 80,000 per month towards the maintenance of his daughter. He will now pay the additional Rs 50,000 to his estranged wife.

Shami’s lawyer Salim Rahaman told The Indian Express: “She had filed a case claiming maintenance for her child and herself. For the child, my client gave consent to pay 80,000 as maintenance. My client has been paying that since 2018. But related to her maintenance, it was declined by my client. She had claimed Rs 7 lakh monthly maintenance for herself. She had prayed in 2018. Court has now asked him to pay Rs 50,000 as maintenance. Rs 80,000 he has been paying. She had claimed a total of Rs 10 lakh including herself and the child. She had claimed Rs 3 lakh for the child, he gave consent of 80 thousand rupees which was allowed by the court.”

The court asked Shami to pay the sum by the 10th of every calendar month.

“The respondent number 1 is hereby directed to pay Rs 50,000/- per month towards interim maintenance of his wife/aggrieved lady as monetary assistance and to pay the same by the 10th day of each succeeding English Calendar Month failing which the aggrieved lady will be at liberty to execute the same as per law. The order is to take effect from the date of filing of the interim application. The respondent number 1 is further directed to pay interim maintenance to the minor child as directed by the Ld Trial Court and the said order is to take effect from the date of filing of the interim application,” read the court’s order.

Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015. In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and dowry harassment.