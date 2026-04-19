Modi’s downfall has begun, delimitation bill ploy to divide India, Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Addressing rallies at Uluberia in Howrah, and Baruipur, Bhangar and Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP’s failed bid to link women’s reservation with delimitation had exposed the Centre’s “real game” to divide the country and Bengal.
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 12:03 PM IST
In this image received on April 17, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets the gathering during a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the Assembly elections, in Durgapur. (PTI Photo/Handout)
Launching an attack on the BJP-led Centre after it failed to pass a Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s quota in legislatures, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “downfall” began in Parliament and will continue in Bengal.
Addressing rallies at Uluberia in Howrah, and Baruipur, Bhangar and Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee said the BJP’s failed bid to link women’s reservation with delimitation had exposed the Centre’s “real game” to divide the country and Bengal.
“The Delimitation Bill was a ploy to divide India and Bengal… the fall of PM Modi has officially begun,” she said, adding that the women’s reservation bill was merely a “false front for a deeper conspiracy to manipulate electoral demographics”.
“The bill was never meant for the empowerment of women. In the name of the women’s reservation bill, they wanted to divide the country. They wanted to divide Bengal as well. The BJP wanted to bring about delimitation because PM Modi could not have won with the existing number of seats. That is why he wanted to increase it to 850 seats. This was his underlying game,” Banerjee said.
In a sharp reversal of the BJP’s rhetoric, Banerjee also labeled the party as the “real Tukde Tukde Gang” accusing them of attempting to divide the nation through delimitation and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She also slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI), referring to it as the “BJP Vanish Commission” for its alleged bias in transferring state officials and overseeing selective raids on AITC leaders.
“I said their fall is about to begin. It started yesterday. They have been severely humiliated. Now, the people of Bengal should show them humiliation. Then we will see how they stay in power,” she said.
“Yesterday, we united everyone against the BJP and defeated them in the Parliament. They could not form a majority on their own. They are sitting in power with the support of others,” Banerjee said.
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Questioning why women’s reservation had been tied to delimitation, Banerjee accused the Centre of hiding its “real game” behind the language of women’s empowerment.
“We have fought for women’s reservation since 1998. We already have 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and municipalities. In the Lok Sabha, 37 per cent of our MPs are women. In the Rajya Sabha, women account for 46 per cent. Narendra Modi should learn from us,” she said.
She also warned voters against “outsider” agencies, urging citizens not to share bank details with anyone claiming to offer post-poll cash incentives.
Labeling the upcoming elections a “do-or-die” battle for Bengal’s cultural identity against an “arrogant” central power, she said, “If I am a political warrior, then daughters and mothers are my fellow warriors, and brothers are my protectors.” “The BJP does not have the courage to fight me; that is why they have sent 2 lakh police personnel. If they have the guts, they should face me directly,” she added.
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Banerjee also listed various developmental milestones in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts, including the Sarat Chandra Medical College, the logistics hubs in Uluberia involving Amazon and Flipkart, and the leather hub in Bhangar which she claimed employs 5 lakh people.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More