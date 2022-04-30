scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Modi should get Nobel Peace Prize for Covid work, says BSE chief

Chauhan claimed that the free ration distribution by the Centre to over 80 crore people amid the pandemic was greater in terms of the number of people getting the benefits than the UN World Food Programme, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

By: Express News Serivce | Kolkata |
April 30, 2022 1:45:34 am
Nobel Peace Prize, Narendra Modi, Modi govt, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ashish Chauhan, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

THE NOBEL Peace Prize Committee should consider awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the humanitarian work done amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ashish Chauhan, said on Friday.

Chauhan was the chief guest at the 57th annual convocation of IIM Calcutta.

In his convocation address, Chauhan claimed that the free ration distribution by the Centre to over 80 crore people amid the pandemic was greater in terms of the number of people getting the benefits than the UN World Food Programme, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

More from Kolkata
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We are thankful to the government for providing us with all the facilities within the limitations they had…. and also providing rations to 80 crore people over the duration of the Covid-19 and even now. It is an unbelievably mammoth task that has not been recognised by us or by the world…” Chauhan said.

Best of Express Premium

‘Continuing to engage in a positive atmosphere (with China)… ...Premium
‘Continuing to engage in a positive atmosphere (with China)… ...
UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read today
The history of extreme right-wing politics in FrancePremium
The history of extreme right-wing politics in France
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...Premium
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement