Modi should get Nobel Peace Prize for Covid work, says BSE chief

THE NOBEL Peace Prize Committee should consider awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the humanitarian work done amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ashish Chauhan, said on Friday.

Chauhan was the chief guest at the 57th annual convocation of IIM Calcutta.

In his convocation address, Chauhan claimed that the free ration distribution by the Centre to over 80 crore people amid the pandemic was greater in terms of the number of people getting the benefits than the UN World Food Programme, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

“We are thankful to the government for providing us with all the facilities within the limitations they had…. and also providing rations to 80 crore people over the duration of the Covid-19 and even now. It is an unbelievably mammoth task that has not been recognised by us or by the world…” Chauhan said.