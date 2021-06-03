Modi, Shah should be booked for violating Covid norms: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission of India should be booked under the Disaster Management Act for violating Covid-19 norms during the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly polls.

Speaking to mediapersons in South 24 Parganas district where he had gone to visit areas affected by cyclone Yaas, Banerjee said, “The Disaster Management Act must be invoked against the prime minister, Union home minister and Election Commission officials. During April 20 and 22, when the country was reporting over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases daily, BJP leaders from Delhi held election rallies in the state with 50,000 people in attendance.”

“At a time when the state is facing the twin challenges of a pandemic and cyclone Yaas effect, the Centre is targeting a person under whose leadership two task forces of the state government – one on Covid-19 and the other on cyclone relief – are functioning. They should first look into the mirror,” he added referring to the Centre’s notice to former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for reporting 15 minutes late to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cyclone review meeting on May 28. The notice was issued late Monday under the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, the BJP dared the Trinamool MP to move to the court against the PM. “If he (Abhishek Banerjee) has guts, he should move the court. There is no point in saying such things before the media. The state government had opposed lockdown during election but imposed the lockdown just after winning the elections. So, the TMC has no right to say such things,” state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.