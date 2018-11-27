Modi may address four public meetings during rath yatra: Dilip

State BJP president Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four public meetings during the party’s rath yatras.

Speaking to reporters on the state Assembly premises, Ghosh claimed that Modi has given agreed to the proposed public meetings. “Earlier it was decided that he (the prime minister) will attend our brigade rally in February. As our proposed rath yatras are getting a widespread coverage, we want that the prime minister must attend at least four public meetings during such yatras. The dates of the meetings are yet to be fixed,” Ghosh said.

Two of the meetings will be held in north Bengal while the other two in south Bengal, the BJP leader said.

Reacting to Ghosh’s announcement, senior TMC leader and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “The land of Bengal is a place for secularism and upholds democratic values. The BJP’s efforts to divide the people of Bengal along religious lines won’t work,” he said.

With months left for the general elections, the BJP is all set to start their rath yatras covering all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

While the yatra from Coochbehar district will start on December 7, the one from Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas will begin on December 9. The rath yatra from Tarapith temple in Birbhum will start on December 14. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to attend all the three rallies.