It’s Modi who insulted President, never us: Mamata hits back

Says there was no protocol breach, and if any, responsibility lies with private organisers, Airports Authority of India

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Mar 9, 2026 07:19 AM IST
Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi of "insulting" the President's office, citing a 2024 photo where he remained seated while President Murmu stood.(File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Launching a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slamming her over the state government’s handling of President Droupadi Murmu’s event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said it was the PM who “insulted” the country’s highest Constitutional chair and not the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

To support her claim, Banerjee held up an enlarged photograph of the PM seated at an event with veteran BJP leader LK Advani, and the President standing next to them. The photograph was purportedly of the March 2024 event of President Murmu awarding Advani at his New Delhi residence with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Addressing a gathering at Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade on the third day of her dharna against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Banerjee said, “The picture shows that the PM is seated when the President is standing. We never do that. Do you respect President Murmu, who is a woman and a tribal leader? This image is proof of who pays respect and who doesn’t. It is the BJP which carries the culture of insulting the President, not us.”

Accusing the PM of “hypocrisy and electoral posturing”, Banerjee said the Prime Minister only shows interest in Bengal’s diverse communities, including the Bauri, Bagdi, Lodha, and Santhals when the elections are round the corner.

Banerjee asserted that there was no breach of protocol at the President’s programme, adding that the responsibility of mismanagement at the function, if any, lay with its private organisers and the Airports Authority of India who provided the venue of the event.

“The PM had put out a tweet on Saturday, and I have responded to it. I said the programme wasn’t organised by the state, it was arranged by a private organisation. The state had sent a letter stating that the private body lacks the capability of organising such an event. They did not involve us,” she said.

Despite the input that the organisers are incapable, it was the choice of the President to accept that invitation, the chief minister said.

Story continues below this ad

“How can we be made responsible for the allegation that people did not turn up at the event? The responsibility lies with the organisation which planned it. They never asked us to send our people to the venue, except providing us with information about the function,” Banerjee added.

Regarding complaints about facilities at the venue, Banerjee said, “I have cross-checked the washroom-related issue that was highlighted. The matter is under the jurisdiction of the Airports Authority of India. The area doesn’t belong to us. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don’t blame us.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lashed out at the TMC government over the treatment meted out to President Murmu, saying the “enlightened people” of the state will never forgive the party for “insulting” a woman tribal leader and the President of the country.

Modi’s remarks came after President Murmu expressed displeasure over the change of venue of a conference of the tribal Santal community in the north Bengal town of Siliguri on Saturday and the absence of Banerjee and her cabinet ministers during her visit.

Story continues below this ad

The Chief Minister also asserted that her absence from the event was due to her ongoing “battle for the people”.

“We respect the Constitution like our mother. You targeted Bengal just because the elections are approaching. I was at the dharna, how could I have left it? Before the dharna started, I was not aware of the program,” she said.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s critique of the state’s International Women’s Day celebrations, asserting that the government’s commitment to gender equality is long-standing.

“PM Modi posted on X asking why we are celebrating International Women’s Day. Of course we will celebrate it. We respect both our brothers and sisters… It’s not the first time that we are celebrating International Women’s Day. You have no right to criticise us,” she said.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments