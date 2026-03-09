It’s Modi who insulted President, never us: Mamata hits back

Launching a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slamming her over the state government’s handling of President Droupadi Murmu’s event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said it was the PM who “insulted” the country’s highest Constitutional chair and not the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

To support her claim, Banerjee held up an enlarged photograph of the PM seated at an event with veteran BJP leader LK Advani, and the President standing next to them. The photograph was purportedly of the March 2024 event of President Murmu awarding Advani at his New Delhi residence with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Addressing a gathering at Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade on the third day of her dharna against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Banerjee said, “The picture shows that the PM is seated when the President is standing. We never do that. Do you respect President Murmu, who is a woman and a tribal leader? This image is proof of who pays respect and who doesn’t. It is the BJP which carries the culture of insulting the President, not us.”

Accusing the PM of “hypocrisy and electoral posturing”, Banerjee said the Prime Minister only shows interest in Bengal’s diverse communities, including the Bauri, Bagdi, Lodha, and Santhals when the elections are round the corner.

Banerjee asserted that there was no breach of protocol at the President’s programme, adding that the responsibility of mismanagement at the function, if any, lay with its private organisers and the Airports Authority of India who provided the venue of the event.

“The PM had put out a tweet on Saturday, and I have responded to it. I said the programme wasn’t organised by the state, it was arranged by a private organisation. The state had sent a letter stating that the private body lacks the capability of organising such an event. They did not involve us,” she said.

Despite the input that the organisers are incapable, it was the choice of the President to accept that invitation, the chief minister said.

“How can we be made responsible for the allegation that people did not turn up at the event? The responsibility lies with the organisation which planned it. They never asked us to send our people to the venue, except providing us with information about the function,” Banerjee added.

Regarding complaints about facilities at the venue, Banerjee said, “I have cross-checked the washroom-related issue that was highlighted. The matter is under the jurisdiction of the Airports Authority of India. The area doesn’t belong to us. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don’t blame us.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lashed out at the TMC government over the treatment meted out to President Murmu, saying the “enlightened people” of the state will never forgive the party for “insulting” a woman tribal leader and the President of the country.

Modi’s remarks came after President Murmu expressed displeasure over the change of venue of a conference of the tribal Santal community in the north Bengal town of Siliguri on Saturday and the absence of Banerjee and her cabinet ministers during her visit.

The Chief Minister also asserted that her absence from the event was due to her ongoing “battle for the people”.

“We respect the Constitution like our mother. You targeted Bengal just because the elections are approaching. I was at the dharna, how could I have left it? Before the dharna started, I was not aware of the program,” she said.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s critique of the state’s International Women’s Day celebrations, asserting that the government’s commitment to gender equality is long-standing.

“PM Modi posted on X asking why we are celebrating International Women’s Day. Of course we will celebrate it. We respect both our brothers and sisters… It’s not the first time that we are celebrating International Women’s Day. You have no right to criticise us,” she said.