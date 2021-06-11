Modi, Mamata condole poet Dasgupta’s death

Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been ailing for some time, passed away in his sleep early Thursday morning. (Photo: Express Archive)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the film fraternity condoled the death of national award-winning filmmaker and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta. The filmmaker, 77, passed away at his residence on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest, his family said. He is survived by his wife and two daughters from a previous marriage. He had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time and he was on dialysis.

“Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet.

Kovind said, “Buddhadeb Dasgupta enriched our arts and culture with his world-renowned films as well as poetry – both animated by a heartfelt lyricism. In his passing away, we have lost an extraordinary artist. My condolences to the bereaved family.”

Extending her condolences to the director’s friends and family, Banerjee tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity.”

According to Dasgupta’s family, he was found motionless by his wife, Sohini, at their residence in Kalikapur area of at 6 am.

Filmmaker Goutam Ghose said, “Buddha da continued to make films, write articles and stay active, despite his failing health. He had directed ‘Tope’ and ‘Urojahaz’ even when he was unwell. It is a great loss for all of us.”

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and actor Rahul Bose paid tributes to the celebrated filmmaker.