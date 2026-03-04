‘Modi busy keeping Donald Trump happy’: TMC’s Saugata Roy slams Govt response to West Asia conflict

Saugata Roy also says the ‘friendship’ between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has not yielded tangible benefits for India on the tariffs front.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Mar 4, 2026 06:05 PM IST
TMC Saugata RoyTMC MP Saugata Roy says that India cannot afford to remain a passive spectator while conflict rages in its extended neighbourhood. (File photo)
Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy launched a scathing attack on the Central Government’s foreign policy on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a “calculated silence” on the escalating West Asia war to avoid upsetting US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to the media, Roy said that as a major global power, India cannot afford to remain a passive spectator while conflict rages in its extended neighbourhood.

“The Modi Government’s foreign policy is a complete failure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only busy keeping Donald Trump happy,” Roy stated. “The Indian government, the prime minister, and the foreign minister, even on the death of Khamenei, did not express grief. This can be called a failure of India’s foreign policy.”

Roy also said the “friendship” between Modi and Trump has not yielded tangible benefits for India.

“India is such a big country. There’s a war going on right next to us. It’s not right for us to keep our mouths shut. Why is Modi silent when Trump does something? He says, ‘Trump my friend.’ Then again, America increases tariffs as it wishes. Why is he silent about that as well? It’s not clear. Keeping America happy seems to be his desire. But it’s not like India is getting much benefit from America,” he added.

The BJP was quick to dismiss Roy’s allegations, calling them unbecoming of a veteran politician. BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya said Roy should focus on internal rifts in the TMC rather than international diplomacy.

“Such a statement is not expected from a veteran like Saugata Roy,” Bhattacharya remarked.

“I will advise him that instead of looking that far and talking about Modi and then Trump, his party and he should just look at how his own party workers have fought within themselves over the last three years,” he added.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
