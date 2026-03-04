‘Modi busy keeping Donald Trump happy’: TMC’s Saugata Roy slams Govt response to West Asia conflict

TMC MP Saugata Roy says that India cannot afford to remain a passive spectator while conflict rages in its extended neighbourhood. (File photo)

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy launched a scathing attack on the Central Government’s foreign policy on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a “calculated silence” on the escalating West Asia war to avoid upsetting US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to the media, Roy said that as a major global power, India cannot afford to remain a passive spectator while conflict rages in its extended neighbourhood.

“The Modi Government’s foreign policy is a complete failure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only busy keeping Donald Trump happy,” Roy stated. “The Indian government, the prime minister, and the foreign minister, even on the death of Khamenei, did not express grief. This can be called a failure of India’s foreign policy.”