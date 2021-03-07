Modi biggest celebrity in BJP: Vijayvargiya deflects question on Mithun

At an event held here on Saturday to launch the party’s Assembly election campaign song, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “biggest celebrity” in the party. He was responding to reporters who asked if actors Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty would attend Modi’s Brigade Parade Ground rally on Sunday.

“Narendra Modi ji is the biggest celebrity in the country and the world, he will speak directly to the people of West Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty ji is going to meet us tonight, then we will talk to him. Mithun ji has expressed his desire to meet the prime minister,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.

The BJP national general secretary said his hope is for the campaign song, titled “Gorbo Sonar Bangla [We will build golden Bengal]”, to become so popular that it reaches the conscience of the people of Bengal and contributes to bringing “parivartan [change]”. Vijayvargiya said the people of Bengal want 100 per cent change in politics, society and the system. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, several former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and celebrities joined the Opposition party in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday. Among them were actors Rahul Chakraborty and Debashree Bhattacharya, former TMC MLA from Sonamukhi Dipali Saha, former TMC Chhatra Parishad state secretary Kanishka Majumdar, and former TMC youth leaders Sourav Roychowdhury, Sayan Mukherjee and Subhankar.