Modi babu doesn’t have right to make us foreigners: Mamata

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party will give BJP a National Biday (goodbye) Certificate or NBC for trying to impose NRC in the country.

Addressing an election rally at Samsi in Malda district, Mamata said, “The BJP is talking about imposing National Register of Citizens (NRC). Many people here would be affected. They are trying to implement NRC, but we’ll give them NBC — National Biday (goodbye) Certificate. We are all citizens of this country, neither Modi Babu nor any other party has the right to make us foreigners.”

Mamata also accused the BJP of distributing money during elections to buy people’s votes. “In the run-up to the elections, the BJP is seen distributing money at some places at night. The rest of the time they don’t even bother to see whether people have food to eat. Take pictures of such illegal activities and send them to the police.

I will request the central forces to be neutral and work with the state police. I wil request them not to pay heed to the instructions from the BJP,” she said.

The West Bengal chief minister also asked the people of Malda to vote for TMC as her government has always stood by the people during emergencies.

“This government has done a lot for the people of the state. There are so many schemes for all strata of the society, from the weaker sections to girls and women, from widows to farmers. On several occasions, we have helped people in emergencies.

The recent example is the incident in Rajasthan where residents of Kaliachak were killed. We were the only ones who arranged to bring their bodies back and give their families support. Always remember that we are with you in your happy as well as sad times,” she said.