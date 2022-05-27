Model-actor Bidisha De found dead in Kolkata flat

Bengali TV actor and model Bidisha De Majumdar (21) was found dead in her rented flat at Nagerbazar locality in Kolkata on Wednesday night, with police terming it a case of suicide.

Bidisha, a popular face in bridal make-up shoots, was found hanging from a ceiling fan after neighbours broke open the door, officials said. She had worked in the 2021 short film ‘Bhaar- The Clown’ which had popular actor Debraj Mukherjee in the lead role.

Her death comes in less than a fortnight after another Bengali actress, Pallavi Dey, allegedly committed suicide.

The police claimed to have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Bidisha. In the “suicide note”, it is written that lack of career opportunities compelled her to take the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the purported suicide note was being examined, officials said. The preliminary autopsy report has indicated suicide, they added.

Bidisha had attempted suicide twice earlier, it is learnt. She sent messages to one of her friends before she was found dead on Wednesday.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are examining her call details. They have talked those she spoke to her before she died. It was also claimed that Bidisha was in a relationship with a gym trainer and had issues in the relationship for the last few months. The role of the gym trainer is also under the investigators’ scanner.

Interestingly, she had changed her Facebook profile photograph and Instagram display on Wednesday only. She is learmt to have left her parental home in Kankinara in North 24 Paraganas district for Kolkata on Sunday.

On May 15, popular TV actor Pallavi Dey, the female lead of the Bengali series ‘Mon Mane Na’, was hanging from ceiling fan of her rented flat in the city. Her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty was later arrested by the Kolkata Police on the basis of a complaint lodged by her family. Pallavi’s family accused Sagnik of murder and extortion. They had alleged that she would pay for his lavish lifestyle.