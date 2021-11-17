Model accuses bar manager of rape, probe on: Police

A woman model has accused the manager of a bar of rape in the South 24 Parganas district. Police said the woman has lodged a complaint but the accused is yet to be arrested. The accused had befriended the victim on social media about one-and-a-half years ago, the police said, adding that they had even fixed a wedding date.

It was alleged that months before her wedding, the accused raped her and got her pregnant. On learning of her pregnancy, he forced her to undergo an abortion and refused to marry her, the sleuths said, adding that the victim then filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint filed on Monday, the woman claimed that the accused called her over to a vacant house in August to discuss matters related to their wedding. She alleged that the accused raped her and on learning she was pregnant, he forced her abort.

“The complaint said she befriended the accused on social media about a year-and-a-half ago. Over time, a relationship developed between them and the two families met and decided to get them married. They had set their wedding date on November 29. However, before their marriage could be solemnised, she was raped,” a police

officer said.