Mob attacks cops, torches vehicles after woman dies in accident on highway

A mob allegedly attacked a police team, vandalised and set vehicles on fire at Daisai town in Purba Medinipur district after a woman died when a passenger pick-up van collided with a dumper truck on Friday morning. The accident took place on the Digha-Nandakumar national highway. “While one person died on the spot, five persons with injuries, including two in critical condition, were admitted to hospital,” Purba Medinipur superintendent of police (SP) Kamarnath said.

The deceased was identified as Padmavati Mohra, a resident of West Kamarda village that falls under the jurisdiction of the Marishda police station.

The police said the pick-up van driver fled from the spot soon after the incident took place. “There was a road blockade too. A case was registered and five persons have been arrested. Two cops, including an official and a constable, were injured,” added Amarnath.

Locals said nine women workers were traveling in the passenger van that was coming from Marishda Kamarda towards Kanthi around 6am.

The injured were rushed to the Kanthi Sub-Divisional Hospital.

When a team from the Marishda police station reached to inspect the accident site, an agitated crowd attacked them blaming them for the incident, it was learnt.More police personnel were rushed to the spot and they brought the situation under control by canecharging the gathering. The locals also accused the police of not keeping a strict vigil on rash driving in the area. They set a vehicle on fire and vandalised the police car.

The residents alleged that the police were collecting money by stopping the car near the site and that it led to the accident.