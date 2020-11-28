MLA Mihir Goswami quits TMC, joins BJP

Mihir Goswami joins the BJP in the presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya in New Delhi on Friday.

Hours after leaving the TMC, MLA from Cooch Behar district in North Bengal, Mihir Goswami, on Friday joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others.

“I feel happy to announce that I have joined as a member of BJP. Today, I also resigned from the TMC. I would like to call it a crusade against the immoral and incorrect happening in our state, especially the injustice to the northern part of Bengal. I look forward to a new era of politics in Bengal in line with the vision of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope people of North Bengal will welcome the decision,” said Goswami.

Vijayvargiya, after welcoming Goswami to the BJP, said, “He is a senior and seasoned politician from Cooch Behar in North Bengal. He is an MLA from Cooch Behar’s South Assembly seat.”

Goswami has been vocal about the functioning of the TMC for the past few weeks and repeatedly expressed his desire to leave the party. Senior party leader and state minister Rabindranath Ghosh had met him at his residence to persuade him to remain in the party. However, Goswami has made up his mind to leave the party and announced his decision in a social media post on Thursday.

“I have felt that the TMC does not need my contribution anymore. Despite apprising party leadership about my reservations on functioning of the party, the top leadership refused to give any importance to it. I was always ignored and humiliated for raising my voice against the party. Today I felt that Mamata Banerjee has taken a back seat in the party and some corrupt and contractor-like leaders is steering the party,” said Goswami before joining the saffron camp.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “Party leaders, including Rabindranath Ghosh, held discussions with him (requesting him to stay). Now if anyone wants to leave the party then it is their personal decision. But we have to strongly face these challenges.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.